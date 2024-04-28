Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 17: Next Stop For Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Film - Rs 60 Crore

Akshay Kumar shared this image. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has seen a slight increase in box office numbers on its third Saturday. On day 17, the action film minted ₹ 65 lakh, according to a Sacnilk report. The movie has so far amassed ₹ 59.55 crore. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan features Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles. Movie buffs are also praising the performances of Manushi Chhillar as Captain Misha, Alaya Furniturewalla in the role of Doctor Parminder Bawa, and Prithviraj Sukumaran portraying Kabir, also known as Mr X. Released on April 11, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a reboot of the 1998 movie of the same name. The original blockbuster featured Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in leading roles. Before the film's release, producer Jackky Bhagnani shared an anecdote about Govinda's positive reaction to the trailer. In an interview with News18 Showsha, Jackky Bhagnani mentioned, “Amit (Amitabh Bachchan) uncle was busy but I got an opportunity to meet Chichi bhaiya (Govinda) at his house a day before the trailer launch of the film and showed him the trailer. He saw it and said to me, ‘Your director is a very good man.'”

“When I asked him how he could predict the same, he told me that Ali hasn't made a film but cinema with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. We all know that Chichi bhaiya is a veteran and legend. I grew up in front of him. And his words gave me so much confidence. It was just amazing. I'm a creative person who's now producing. It made me so happy. All of us are working day and night so that people like what we made and praise us,” Jackky Bhagnani added.

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, “But Bade Miyan Chote Miyan labours in the belief that star power can help a sloppy script paper over the effects of a glaring lack of substance. Captain Freddy is the sort of guy who thinks no end of himself. He will have Captain Rakesh alias Rocky (Tiger Shroff), his younger mate, believe that the latter would be a dead duck without the experience and maturity that the seasoned army man brings to the partnership. The latter, not one to be rolled over without a squeak, insists he is better off the way he is - fast and furious.”

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.