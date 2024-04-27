Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 16: Progress Report Of Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Film

Tiger and Akshay in the film's poster. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

The box office numbers for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan have seen a dip on its third Friday. On Day 16, the film headlined by Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar collected Rs 45 lakh, according to a Sacnilk report. The action-packed film has amassed a total of Rs 58.95 crore so far. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also features Manushi Chhillar, Alaya Furniturewalla and Prithviraj Sukumaran in significant roles. The movie has been released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been collectively produced by Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment and Ali Abbas Zafar's AAZ Films.

Actress Manushi Chhillar, who plays the role of Captain Misha in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, recently shared her thoughts on the film not meeting expectations at the box office. In an interview with Zoom, Manushi said, “One thing that you need to make peace with in life (once you become an actor) is that you will see more of your expectations not being met. I had a very different life prior to entering cinema. I think life spoiled me for so long, and I thought if I worked hard towards something, then it would happen my way. And things did work out in my favour.”

Manushi Chhillar continued, “And then I entered the film industry. Everyone told me I need to have patience and things don't happen overnight here. But I was thinking a lot of things happened overnight in my life. I was like, if I'm focused and dedicated, then I will get something out of it and I have gotten something out of everything. But yes, as an actor, you do want your film to do well and want a lot of people to watch your film, like you on screen and the film as well, and have a good time and feel entertained. Sometimes that doesn't happen, which is perfectly normal and that's something I kind of made peace with.”

“For me, the only thing that matters is, I need to do a good job, grow as an actor, and explore new things. Box office numbers are something over which you, as an actor, don't have any control. So whatever I don't have control over, I don't think too much about it. Very early on, I told myself, ‘don't let success get into your head and don't let failure hurt your heart',” the actress added.

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 1 out of 5 stars. Click here to read the review.