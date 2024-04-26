Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 15: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Film Is Still En Route Rs 60 Crore

Akshay and Tiger in a still from the film. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

The 15-day box office report card for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is here. On day 15, the Ali Abbas Zafar movie garnered Rs 0.80 crore. So far, the film, full of action sequences, has amassed Rs 58.50 crore, as per a Sacnilk report. Released on April 11, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is headlined by Akshay Kumar (Captain Firoz) and Tiger Shroff (Captain Rakesh). Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran is also part of the film. He portrays the role of rogue scientist-entrepreneur Doctor Kabir. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also features Manushi Chhillar and Alaya Furniturewalla.

Earlier, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Prithviraj Sukumaran revealed his initial hesitation about accepting the role in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. He shared, “While shooting for the climax of Salaar, I was talking to Prashanth about this nice and wonderful script that Ali Abbas Zafar narrated to me. I told him that I've been offered a role in the film but I won't be able to do it because of date issues. I spoke to Prashanth for about 20 minutes about the film and the script. That's when he told me that it really looks like I want to do it. He said, ‘Knowing you, if you really let it go, you'll feel rotten.' And he was absolutely right. If I wasn't a part of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, I would've been kicking myself after watching it.”

“Unfortunately, I was doing two films at the same time, which I usually never do. In the Malayalam industry, we don't have the practice of doing multiple films together. When we start a film, we stick with it until we finish it and then move onto another one. But thankfully, things moved around a bit. Ali also adjusted a little which helped me do the film. I'm glad I could do it because it's a very good film," Prithviraj Sukumaran added.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been jointly backed by Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment and Ali Abbas Zafar's AAZ Films.