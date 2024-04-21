Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 10: Progress Report On Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Film

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan experienced a slight improvement in its box office figures on the second Saturday. On day 10, the action-packed movie collected ₹ 1.75 crore, as reported by Sacnilk. Overall, the film, headlined by Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar, has amassed a total of ₹ 53.05 crore, the report added. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Apart from the lead duo, the film also features Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kabir aka Mr. X, Manushi Chhillar portraying Misha, and Alaya Furniturewalla in the role of Doctor Parminder Bawa.

A few days ago, Alaya Furniturewalla uploaded a carousel of pictures on Instagram featuring the BTS moments of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's song Rang Ishq Ka.

In the caption, the actress wrote, “Rang Ishq Ka #BTS Slide 1 with the wonderful Tiger Shroff who very patiently helped me through what was my first ever commercial romantic song. Slide 2 with Alisha Buhura who painstakingly taught me every bit of choreography for Wallah Habibi and Rang Ishq Ka, even when I made her dance it with me more than a hundred times.”

Alaya Furniturewalla continued, “Slide 3 with Madhav Trehan who fought with me every day on whether we should do hair extensions or not but made me look even better than I could have asked for. Slide 4 with Reshmaa Merchant whose make-up made me feel so confident and so glam. Slide 5 the result.”

In an NDTV review, Saibal Chatterjee wrote, “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, directed and co-written by Ali Abbas Zafar, has a surfeit of explosive action. The string of loud and flashy set pieces leaves no room for anything else at all. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all clones, cliches and cacophony. They compete with each other to be seen and heard above the din in a cauldron in which crass excess is the norm.”

“Akshay Kumar, who is obviously the Bade Miyan of the title, Captain Firoz alias Freddy, goes meta for a brief moment. Iss khel ke sabse purane khiladi hum hain (I am the oldest player in this game), he says to the bad guy, a rogue scientist-entrepreneur (Prithviraj Sukumaran), as they face off against each other. Freddy is right. The khiladi act is indeed insufferably purana. It holds no water anymore. It's been squeezed dry,” he added.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been collectively backed by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films.