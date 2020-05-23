Bad Boy: Salman Khan Reveals First Poster Of Mithun Chakraborty's Son Namashi's Debut Film

Namashi and Amrin Qureshi on Bad Boy's first poster. (Image courtesy: BeingSalmanKhan )

Highlights "All the very best, Namashi for Bad Boy," wrote Salman

The vibrant poster of Bad Boy also features debutant Amrin Qureshi

She is the daughter of producer Sajid Qureshi

Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi is all set to make his debut in the film industry with Rajkumar Santoshi's Bad Boy. And guess who unveiled the first poster of Namashi's debut film? None other than Mithun Chakraborty's friend Salman Khan. The Kick actor revealed the poster of Bad Boy on social media on Saturday and gave a big shout out to Namashi. He wrote: "All the very best, Namashi for #BadBoy. Poster lajawaab!" The vibrant poster of Bad Boy also features debutant Amrin Qureshi, whose father Sajid Qureshi is the producer of the film. Check out Salman Khan's post here:

The film is being co-produced by Sajid Qureshi, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada and Wacky Khan.

Rajkumar Santoshi has previously directed hits like Andaz Apna Apna, Ghatak, Damini, Lajja, Ghayal, Pukar, Family and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani.

For those who don't know, Salman Khan and Mithun Chakraborty have worked together in a couple of films like Yuvvraaj, Veer and Lucky: No Time for Love. In Yuvvraaj, Mithun played the role of Salman Khan's father's attorney while in Veer, he featured as Salman Khan's father. After 4 years, the duo one again starred as father-son in Kick.

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Dabangg 3. His upcoming films are Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Mithun Chakraborty's last release remains the 2019 conspiracy-thriller The Tashkent Files, in which he co-starred with Shweta Basu Prasad and Naseeruddin Shah. He has Ram Gopal Verma's Geher lined-up.