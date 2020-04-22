Mithun Chakraborty's Father Basanta Kumar Chakraborty Dies. Actor Locked Down In Bengaluru

A fan page of Mithun Chakraborty shared this image. (courtesy mithin_chakraborty_)

Mithun Chakraborty's father Basanta Kumar Chakraborty died on Tuesday in Mumbai. The Disco Dancer actor's father was aged at 95 and succumbed to his age-related illnesses on Tuesday. Confirming the news, actress Rituparna Sengupta shared a tweet on Wednesday, "My deep condolences on the sudden demise of your father, Mithun Da. Stay strong and may his soul rest in peace forever." Within minutes of posting, condolences poured in on Rituparna's post. According to a report in India Today, Mithun Chakraborty is currently stuck in Bengaluru due to the coronavirus lockdown and is trying to come to Mumbai to perform the final rites of his father. Take a look at the tweet shared by Rituparna here:

My deep condolences on the sudden demise of your father,Mithun Da.

Stay strong & may his soul rest in peace forever — Rituparna Sengupta (@RituparnaSpeaks) April 22, 2020

Several media publications reported that Mithun's mother Santimoyee Chakraborty is currently in Mumbai. Mithun's eldest son Mimoh Chakraborty, who is in Mumbai, is attending to the family at this difficult time.

In the work front, Mithun Chakraborty has a body of work that includes films such as Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan, Nadi Theke Sagare, Prem Vivah, The Naxalites, Hum Se Badkar Kaun, Ustadi Ustad Se, Shaukeen, Heeron Ka Chor, Aadat Se Majboor, Taqdeer Ka Badshah and Taqdeer among others. He was last seen in the 2019 conspiracy-thriller The Tashkent Files where he shared screen space with Shweta Basu Prasad and Naseeruddin Shah. He has Ram Gopal Verma's Geher in the pipeline.