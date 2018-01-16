Baby Taimur And Tusshar Kapoor's Son Laksshya Party Again. See Pic

Kareena Kapoor's baby boy Taimur Ali Khan and Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya are such party rockers. The little ones were recently spotted at a birthday party and it looked like they had loads of fun! A photo of Taimur and Laksshya from the play area of the birthday venue have been curated by fan-clubs and is being shared on social media. Dressed in a white, Taimur looks adorable (as usual) in the photo even though he sports quite a bewildered expression on his face. Laksshya leads the team, looking cute in a powder blue suit and white shirt. For those who need a reminder, Laksshya and Taimur have been party friends since Laksshya's first birthday party in June 2017.
Highlights
- Laksshya and Taimur recently attended a birthday party together
- Tusshar Kapoor shared a video from the party
- Both Laksshya and Taimur celebrated their first birthdays in 2017
It appears Tusshar was Laksshya's plus one at the party, who shared an adorable video of his son on Instagram and thanked the hosts: "My Gunda is an explorer...thank you @reenz290 for an awesome birthday party! Laksshya had a blasttttt! Happy birthday Darling Ranvir! (sic)"
Commentsplay dates in Mumbai. Taimur and Laksshya also bumped into each other at Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira's birthday party last year.
Tusshar Kapoor became a single parent after Laksshya was born via surrogacy while Taimur is Kareena and Saif's first child together. Tusshar Kapoor was last seen in Golmaal Again while Kareena is currently shooting for Shashanka Ghosh's Veere Di Wedding, co-starring Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar.