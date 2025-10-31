<I>Baahubali The Epic</I> X Reviews: Prabhas's Film Is A "Must-Watch Cinematic Experience"

Ten years after it first transformed Indian cinema, SS Rajamouli's Baahubali has made a grand return to the big screen with a special re-edited version titled Baahubali: The Epic.

What's Happening

The four-hour cut merges Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion into one continuous narrative.

Released globally on October 31, the film has once again transported audiences to the kingdom of Mahishmati, reviving the same sense of wonder and admiration that defined its original release.

The film's premiere in the United States received glowing reviews, with viewers calling it a "must-watch cinematic experience."

Fans took to social media to share their excitement about the reimagined version.

One user wrote, "After watching #BaahubaliTheEpic one specific thing that keeps us rooting for the film is @MM_Keeravani's endearing work. His humming, vocals, and BGM are such a bliss to experience again. And the Man #Prabhas KING SIZE stature is the peak thing to watch on screen. The peak feminine energy of Anushka is so terrific that we feel her absence in Telugu cinema."

Another post read, "Wow... Speechless... This is the very definition of epic. @ssrajamouli's BAAHUBALI: THE EPIC is one of the most gorgeous, gargantuan, rousing, maximalist, and unforgettable cinematic epics ever put to screen. A 4-hour mythological masterpiece of sight and sound."

The new cut of the film, which blends both parts into one seamless narrative, has been lauded for its tighter storytelling and deeper emotional impact. A fan described it as, "#BaahubaliTheEpic - Edited. Elevated. Emotional. It's a must-see. No matter how many times you've seen #Baahubali, this single-part, edited version keeps the experience thrilling and worth your time and money."

Social media users have also praised Rajamouli's attention to detail, calling the re-release "225 minutes of euphoria." As one fan aptly summed up the sentiment, "It's been 10 years since Baahubali released... yet the war sequence remains unprecedented."

Overseas audiences are going gaga over The Epic. Letterboxd reviews are just lit! 🔥🔥🔥

Raving responses from International Premieres. 💥



Book your tickets now! #BaahubaliTheEpic #BaahubaliTheEpicOn31stOct pic.twitter.com/95NIbZtoJK — Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) October 30, 2025

The World Of Baahubali Expands

In a recent conversation with Baahubali stars Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, Rajamouli revealed that a new project is on the horizon. "We are releasing the teaser for Baahubali: The Eternal War," he said, sending fans into a frenzy. The teaser will be attached with the release of Baahubali: The Epic.

However, he was quick to clarify that this isn't Baahubali 3, at least, not yet. Instead, Baahubali: The Eternal War is a full-length animated film set in the same universe, offering a brand-new story while retaining the essence of the beloved characters.

"We previously launched a 2D animated show on Amazon. This will be a 3D animation, exploring the same beloved characters but taking them on a new journey," Rajamouli explained.