Baaghi 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Tiger Shroff's Film Does 'Sensational Business'. Earns 45 Crore

Baaghi 2 starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani is a 'lottery', reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film, which raked in 20.40 crore on Saturday, continues to 'surprise trade and shock pessimists.' Film's total collection now stands at Rs 45.50 crore. Mr Adarsh wrote on Twitter, "Baaghi 2 is a lottery...continues to surprise [the trade] and shock [the pessimists] with sensational biz on Saturday... Proves all calculations and assumptions wrong... Friday 25.10 crore, Saturday 20.40 crore. Total: Rs 45.50 crore. India biz." Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2 emerged as the biggest opener of 2018 at the box office surpassing the opening day collection of Deepika Padukone's "Padmaavat" (Rs 19 crore). Baaghi 2 is the sequel to the 2016 film Baaghi' starring Tiger and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.
#Baaghi2 is a LOTTERY... Continues to SURPRISE [the trade] and SHOCK [the pessimists] with SENSATIONAL biz on Sat... Proves all calculations and assumptions wrong... Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr. Total: Rs 45.50 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 1, 2018
Taran Adarsh also updated film's box office performance at the overseas market, particularly in 'UAE-GCC', where it witnessed a business growth of over 34 percent on day 2. Mr Adarsh wrote on Twitter, "Baaghi 2 is enjoying a terrific run in UAE-GCC... Biz witnesses 34.77% growth on day 2...Thu $ 325,000, Fri $ 438,000 Total: $ 763,000 [Rs 4.97 crore].
Despite a rating of 2 out of 5 by several film critics, the film has managed to interest moviegoers. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee in his review to NDTV wrote, "Baaghi 2 rattles shakily along a predictable path, stopping only when the titular renegade has fully lived up to the film's title."
The Ahmed Khan-directed film hit the screens on March 29.