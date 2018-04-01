Baaghi 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Tiger Shroff's Film Does 'Sensational Business'. Earns 45 Crore

Baaghi 2 continues to 'surprise trade and shock pessimists,' Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 01, 2018 14:25 IST
Baaghi 2 stars Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani (Image courtesy - taranadarsh)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. On Saturday, the film collected Rs 20.40 crore
  2. Baaghi 2 is the sequel to 2016 film Baaghi
  3. The 2016 film starred Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor
Baaghi 2 starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani is a 'lottery', reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film, which raked in 20.40 crore on Saturday, continues to 'surprise trade and shock pessimists.' Film's total collection now stands at Rs 45.50 crore. Mr Adarsh wrote on Twitter, "Baaghi 2 is a lottery...continues to surprise [the trade] and shock [the pessimists] with sensational biz on Saturday... Proves all calculations and assumptions wrong... Friday 25.10 crore, Saturday 20.40 crore. Total: Rs 45.50 crore. India biz." Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2 emerged as the biggest opener of 2018 at the box office surpassing the opening day collection of Deepika Padukone's "Padmaavat" (Rs 19 crore). Baaghi 2 is the sequel to the 2016 film Baaghi' starring Tiger and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.

Here's what Taran Adarsh posted on Twitter:
 

Taran Adarsh also updated film's box office performance at the overseas market, particularly in 'UAE-GCC', where it witnessed a business growth of over 34 percent on day 2. Mr Adarsh wrote on Twitter, "Baaghi 2 is enjoying a terrific run in UAE-GCC... Biz witnesses 34.77% growth on day 2...Thu $ 325,000, Fri $ 438,000 Total: $ 763,000 [Rs 4.97 crore].

Take a look at Baaghi 2's performance at the overseas market:
 

Despite a rating of 2 out of 5 by several film critics, the film has managed to interest moviegoers. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee in his review to NDTV wrote, "Baaghi 2 rattles shakily along a predictable path, stopping only when the titular renegade has fully lived up to the film's title."

Baaghi 2 is a remake of Telugu film Kshanam. Speaking about which Mr Chatterjee wrote in his review, "The director...lets it (the story) rip without letting the need for nuances get in the way of his style, which rests primarily on taking the plot of the 2016 Telugu actioner Kshanam and turning it into an exercise designed for Tiger doing his hyper-masculine number in the face of grave danger."

The Ahmed Khan-directed film hit the screens on March 29.
 

