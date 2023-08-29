Ayushmann Khurrana Was Asked How He Got The Role In Vicky Donor. His LOL Reply

Ayushmann Khurrana in Vicky Donor. (courtesy: YouTube)

Ayushmann Khurrana did a fun Ask Me Anything session on X (previously called Twitter) on Monday. The actor was at his candid best. The questions were mostly related to his recently-released film Dream Girl 2. When an X user asked Ayushmann, "How you got the role of Vicky in Vicky Donor (sic)," the actor jokingly replied, "Bahut donation dena pada (had to give a lot of donations)." Ayushmann played a sperm donor in the film. He made his Bollywood debut with Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor in 2012. The film, produced by John Abraham, also featured Yami Gautam.

Read Ayushmann Khurrana's reply here:

Addressing Ayushmann Khurrana's onscreen character Pooja in Dream Girl 2, a user wrote, "Pooja number de (Pooja give me your number). Ayushmann replied with a number - just not the number that the user had in mind. "UK 9 #DreamGirl2," he replied.

Signing off the session, the actor wrote, "I've reached guys! Kal Ahmedabad aa raha hoon btw. #AskAyushmann sesh ends right now! 'Twas fun right. Will do this again. Watch Dream Girl 2 if you haven't. You may watch it again with your friends and family."

He began the session with this tweet, "Hey! I have 15 minutes. Let's do #AskAyushmann #DreamGirl2."

Ayushmann Khurrana is known for his roles in hit films like Badhaai Ho, Dream Girl, Bala, Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Bareilly Ki Barfi, among others. He has also featured in critically-acclaimed films like Article 15, Gulabo Sitabo, Doctor G, Anek and An Action Hero. The actor received a National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in the 2018 film AndhaDhun. His latest release Dream Girl 2 has also be performing well at the box office. The film has managed to collect Rs 46.13 crore within 4 days of its release at the box office.