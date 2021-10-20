Ayushmann Khurrana Saw 'Jupiter's Four Moons And Saturn Rings' Through A Telescope In Maldives. Read His Post

Ayushmann Khurrana shared this photo. (Image courtesy: ayushmannk)

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is vacationing with his family in the Maldives since last week, shared his experience of watching "Jupiter's four out of 79 moons and Saturn rings" through the telescope on the island. Thanks to a 20-year-old Marvin, "who aspires to be an astronomer but has studied marine biology," Ayushmann Khurrana added this unforgettable chapter to his holiday diaries. The actor shared a photo of himself watching "the night sky" through a telescope and a big picture of the moon and wrote: "It is the waxing gibbous phase of the moon. And it's stunning. Have you seen the moon lately? It is blindingly bright through the telescope. We also saw Jupiter's four out of 79 moons and Saturn rings."

He added: "In other news the Orion constellation is rising, will reach the zenith in winters. A very inquisitive twenty-year-old Marvin who aspires to be an astronomer but has studied marine biology showed us the night sky in Maldives."

See Ayushmann Khurrana's post here:

Earlier in the day, the actor posted a stunning picture of himself and his wife, author-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, from the beach destination and called her "Mar(i)lyn." Check out the post here:

Tahira has also been sharing breathtaking pictures from their Maldives vacation on Instagram. A couple of days ago, she posted a photo of herself in a yellow bikini and wrote about the "complete acceptance of my body, mind and soul": "I am raw, I am me. I come in all shapes and sizes. I have complete acceptance of my body, mind and soul. Today I am yellow, engulfed by all shades of blue and I think I am in love with me. #nofilter #portraitmode clicked by Ayushmann, who says this is my best profile."

Meanwhile, see other photos and videos from Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap's Maldives vacation:

Ayushmann Khurrana will next be seen in Doctor G, which is a campus comedy-drama that also stars Rakul Preet Singh.