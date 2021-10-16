Tahira Kashyap's Post From Maldives Is About 'Complete Acceptance' Of Her Body. Pic Courtesy Ayushmann Khurrana

Tahira Kashyap shared this image. (courtesy tahirakashyap)

Tahira Kashyap, who checked into Maldives earlier this week, is busy sharing pictures from the island nation. Her latest Instagram entry is all about body positivity. The author-filmmaker posted a picture of herself in a yellow swimsuit and she revealed in her caption that the picture was clicked by her husband and actor Ayushmann Khurrana. Tahira wrote in her caption: "I am raw , I am me. I come in all shapes and sizes. I have complete acceptance of my body, mind and soul. Today I am yellow, engulfed by all shades of blue and I think I am in love with me. No-filter portrait mode. Clicked by Ayushmann Khurrana, who says this is my best profile."

In the comments section, Ayushmann dropped fire emojis. See Tahira Kashyap's post here:

Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana were childhood sweethearts, who got married in 2008 and they are parents to Virajveer and Varushka.

Tahira Kashyap has written four books. Her latest book is called The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman. Tahira wrote her first book I Promise in 2011, followed by her next novel Souled Out She also co-authored husband Ayushmann Khurrana's biography Cracking The Code: My Journey In Bollywood She has also has directed short films like Pinni and Toffee.

Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan, which released on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video, last year. The actor, who made his Bollywood debut with Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor in 2012, is best-known for starring in films like Badhaai Ho, Dream Girl, Bala, Article 15, Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Bareilly Ki Barfi among others. The actor received a National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in the 2018 film AndhaDhun.