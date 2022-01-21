For Birthday Girl Tahira Kashyap, Ayushmann Khurrana Opens A Box Of Memories

Ayushmann shared this picture of Tahira. (courtesy: ayushmannk)

Happy birthday, Tahira Kashyap. As the director turns a year older today, love and wishes are coming her way from fans on social media. But it is Ayushmann Khurrana's birthday message for his wife that is clearly winning the prize for the sweetest post on the Internet today. On the occasion, Ayushmann has shared a montage video of the couple's mushy moments over the years. From sharing kisses to vacationing in the Maldives, the clip features the duo only having eyes for each other. The doting husband also sneaked in a photo of Tahira Kashyap as a bride, making us all go “aww”.

That's not all. Ayushmann Khurrana added arguably one of the sweetest love songs, Bade Ache Lagte Hai, in the background. The number is especially important to the couple, Ayushmann revealed in the caption. He shared that it was the first song that he sang for Tahira Kashyap, who is his childhood sweetheart.

In the caption, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, “Happy birthday Tahira Kashyap. This was the first song I'd sung for you sitting at the staircase of Sukhna lake in the winter of 2001. Kaafi din se gaana nahi gaaya aapke liye [I have not sung it for you for quite a few days now]. I need to do that soon. Don't miss me now. Ok. Umm,” with a heart emoji.

In reaction to the post, Sonali Bendre dropped cake, heart and celebration emojis. Actress Tisca Chopra said, “Happy birthday, Tahira… Nayansukh you two are.”

Watch the video here:

Ayushmann Khurrana loves sharing pictures with his wife and kids. On the occasion of Christmas last year, the actor had dropped a postcard with Tahira Kashyap and their children Virajveer and Varushka. In the caption, he wrote, “Retro Christmas 2021.”

Tahira Kashyap too makes no bones about just how much she is in love with her husband. On Christmas, she shared a photo with Ayushmann Khurrana and said, “We are all things Christmas (Santa comes with red hair this time and the elf with a dimple and some muscle shussle),” referring to their outfits.

The power couple had a great 2021. While Ayushmann Khurrana had a successful end to the year with Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Tahira Kashyap came out with her book, The 7 Sins of Being A Mother.