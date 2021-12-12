Ayushmann Khurrana's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Reviewed By Hrithik Roshan

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from the film. (courtesy: ayushmannk)

Hrithik Roshan has received a fresh bout of inspiration courtesy of his colleague Ayushmann Khurrana. Ayushmann Khurrana's work in his new film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has left Hrithik Roshan excited like never before. In a social media post, Hrithik Roshan said that Ayushmann Khurrana's performance in the film has inspired him and called him one of the best actors in the country. In a tweet, Hrithik Roshan said, “You are one of the finest actors of Indian cinema my friend!! It's been a long time since I got inspired like this. Love it when it happens! Thanks for inspiring me with this one. Extraordinary you are! Huge congrats! Big jhappi (hug),” tagging the actor.

Hrithik Roshan's tweet did not go unnoticed by Ayushmann Khurrana, who promptly replied to the post. “Big jhappi to you bhai. I can't even. This really means a lot! Thank you.”

Hrithik Roshan is not the only one who is raving about Ayushmann Khurrana and the film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Recently, Genelia D'Souza shared her take on the film in a tweet. “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is just such an amazing, bold, coming of age film…Vaani Kapoor was just exceptional, Ayushmann Khurrana is that actor one knows will just choose magic and act magically too and my dear friends Pragya Kapoor and Abhishek Kapoor, what a film.”

Reacting to the great reviews coming his way, Ayushmann Khurrana shared a picture of himself and wrote, “Mom we are getting 4 stars for our film!” Reacting to the image, actor Ali Mercchant said, “Yaay”. Reacting to the post, Ayushmann Khurrana's brother, actor Aparshakti Kharana said, “Four stars and five hearts. Mumma has been forever proud.” Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, director Tahira Kashyap said, “So sweet,” with heart emojis.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and produced by T-Series as well as Guy In The Sky Pictures. Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming projects include Doctor G and Anek.