Ayushmann Khurrana Recalls The First Time He Saw His Brother Aparshakti

Ayushmann Khurrana chose the best set of words to wish his brother Aparshakti Khurana on his 33rd birthday. Sharing a few pictures with his brother and actor on social media, the AndhaDhun actor wrote: "When you were born I was hardly three but I remember that day quite vividly." In his post, Ayushmann recalled the time when he met his (then) little brother for the first time and wrote: "I'd long hair and papa had tied a tight pony, because of which I really wanted to cry. Had put on a brave facade in front of him and thought I will break down when I will see mama. Mama was obviously in the hospital (PGI Chandigarh) and when I saw you for the first time I forgot about my pain." The actor signed off the post saying, "You were beautiful and you've grown up to be the most beautiful human. I have never shared this story with you. Happy birthday Apari."

Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan with released on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The actor also starred in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan earlier this year. The film also starred Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Maanvi Gagroo. His next project is Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, co-starring Vaani Kapoor.

Aparshakti Khurana was last seen in Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's Street Dancer 3D. He stepped into Bollywood with Nitesh Tiwari's Dangal, in which he starred as Aamir Khan's onscreen nephew. The actor will next be seen in Helmet, co-starring Athiya Shetty.