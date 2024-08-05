Ayushmann Khurrana's Tribute To Kishore Kumar On His 95th Birth Anniversary: "His Songs Have Been A Source Of Comfort..."

It was music legend Kishore Kumar's 95th birth anniversary on Sunday. On the special days, fans, including us, remembered the icon and paid their tribute on social media. Well, not just us, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana also shared a special video to mark the legend's birth anniversary. In the video, the actor is seen sitting in a room with a coffee mug. Ayushmann declares that he is the “Kishore Kumar Encyclopaedia”. Here comes the test. The actor then starts guessing some of Kishore Kumar's superhit numbers. The songs — Wada Karo, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Pyaar Deewana, Zindagi Ek Safar, O Saathi Re, and Pag Ghungroo Bandh. Oh boy. Ayushmann guessed the songs at the drop of a hat. Bravo. Sharing the video, the actor said, “Growing up with Kishore Da's music shaped and inspired my own love for singing melodies from the heart. His songs have been a source of comfort, joy, and inspiration throughout my life. Forever grateful to the legend. Happy Birthday Kishore Da.” He has also added a star and a heart emoji to the post. Replying to the post, Ayushmann's wife, director Tahira Kashyap left a red heart in the comments.

Well, this isn't the first time when Ayushmann Khurrana has expressed his admiration for the singing legend Kishore Kumar. A while back, the actor expressed his desire to play Kishore Kumar in his biopic. The actor told India Today, " I would love to do a grey shade or a biopic on a musician or a cricketer. Very few people know that I used to play cricket during my school and high school days. That would be exciting.”

He added, "I would love to do a biopic on Kishore Kumar. I am a huge fan of his. He was quirky, he was crazy, supremely talented, full of life. It will be very exciting for me to do that. I have been manifesting this for three years. So, let's see if that happens."

Ayushmann Khurrana will be next seen opposite Triptii Dimri in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Video.