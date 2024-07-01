Ayushmann Khurrana On Facing Failures: 'I Saw 3 Back-To-Back Unsuccessful Films'

Image shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: ayushmannk)

Ayushmann Khurrana never shies away from talking about his professional struggles. Recently, the actor spoke about how after making a strong debut with Vicky Donor, his next three films were box office failures. In a chat with Forbes India, he said, “After my first film, I saw 3 back-to-back unsuccessful films and it's just the kind of films that I was getting. After Vicky Donor, I had a certain benchmark but I wasn't getting films of that ilk. That journey started again with Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Then there were 8 back-to-back super hit films after that. So, it's not about the actor. It's the kind of scriptwriters you get in touch with and the choices you make, it isn't about personal craft, it's a collaborative effort.”

Ayushmann Khurrana's debut film Vicky Donor, which also featured Yami Gautam and Annu Kapoor, gained love from all corners. Following this success, Ayushmann appeared in Nautanki Saala, Bewakoofiyaan, and Hawaizaada, none of which performed well at the box office. His fourth film, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, marked the debut of Bhumi Pednekar. The film, which revolves around the marriage of an educated plus-size girl to a school dropout, received praise from both audiences and critics and achieved success at the box office.

Talking about how failures are important in life, Ayushmann Khurrana added, “I think you become a true man when you have the ability to deal with failures. Success is a very lousy teacher and your failures are your friends, philosophers and guides. If you haven't experienced failures during your early years, it becomes difficult to deal with them when you are at a certain age. Life is like that.”

This is not the first time that Ayushmann Khurrana has talked about failure. In 2022, the actor discussed why his film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui did not achieve commercial success. As per an OTT Play report, in a group media discussion, the star said, "I started with movies on taboo subjects. I suppose the type of subjects-it has to be a community viewing, and it has to have a wider film-the kids have also been watching. In fact, my last three films, including an LGBTQ film (Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui), really don't do well commercially because, unfortunately, our country is homophobic." Vaani Kapoor was also a part of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. This film was directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Dream Girl 2, alongside Ananya Panday.