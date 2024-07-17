Ayushmann Khurrana's Confession In Reh Ja BTS Video: 'Can Live Without Films, But...'

This image was shared on Instagram (courtesy: Ayushmann Khurrana)

Ayushmann Khurrana recently revealed about his strong bond with music in a new behind-the-scenes video for his latest track Reh Ja. On his official YouTube channel, the actor-musician shared that while he can imagine a life without films, living without music is simply unimaginable for him. "Music is my life. I can't operate without music. I can live without films, but I can't live without music," he said.

Speaking about how, for him, music is about reminiscing about moments of life and finding happiness in the small things, Ayushmann said, "Life is all about small moments. I really cherish small moments and the beauty of little things in life."

"Mein choti choti cheezon se pareshan ho jata hoon aur choti choti cheezon se khush bhi ho jata hoon (I get troubled over small things, and I also find happiness in small things). I am like that," Khurrana added.

The Dream Girl actor's new song Reh Ja is a nostalgic romantic track with a lively tempo, perfect for stirring up memories during the monsoon season. He recently released the official video of this song on his YouTube channel. The clip opens to the actor answering a call. In the next frame, Ayushmann is standing with a mic, accompanied by an entire band including guitarists, a keyboard player, and a drummer. A few seconds into the video, we see some intimate moments between Ayushmann and actress Arhana Dhawann. From enjoying coffee together to expressing their love and affection for each other, the two dish out couple goals.

The track is sung by Ayushmann Khurrana and produced by music producer Himonshu Parikh of Yellow Diary. The song also features vocals by Harjot Kaur.

On an earlier occasion too, Ayushmann had talked about how he “cannot live” without music. In an interview with Gaana, the actor said, “Music for me is, it's like, breathing. I cannot live without music. There is always a song playing in my head constantly.”

Ayushmann has sung various tracks such as Pani Da Rang, Saadi Galli Aaja, Nazm Nazm, Naina Da Kya Kasoor, and Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho.

Ayushmann was last seen in Dream Girl 2 alongside Ananya Panday. He is set to star alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan in Meghna Gulzar's upcoming film Daayra, which will be produced by Junglee Pictures. While details are eagerly anticipated, an official announcement about the project is yet to be made.