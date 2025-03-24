Avneet Kaur On Plastic Surgery Rumours: "I Don't Get Fillers, But..."

Avneet Kaur has finally reacted to her plastic surgery rumours. Refuting the speculations, the actress revealed that all she follows is an active skincare regimen.

Avneet Kaur, in an interaction with Hauterrfly said, "I don't get fillers, but I do get facials, and I definitely take care of my skin. I do everything to tighten my skin. I've not done anything to change my features, like getting a different nose. Nothing like that has happened to me. I've decent features.”

Avneet Kaur, who forayed into the entertainment world as a child artist attributed her change in appearance to puberty.

She said, "I feel like I've grown up in front of the camera. Sometimes, I still feel so weird when people say, ‘Oh, she has had so much done to her face,' or ‘She has changed so much,' or ‘She looks completely different.' Well, when you saw me, I was 7 or 8 years old, literally a little kid. There's a huge difference between then and now. Now I'm 23, so of course there's bound to be a difference. You hit puberty, your features change, and you grow up."

Avneet Kaur began her career at 8 with the dance-based reality show Dance India Dance Li'l Masters. She made her acting debut with the 2011 television serial Meri Maa. Her Bollywood break came with the 2014 film Mardaani, led by Rani Mukerji.

On the personal front, Avneet Kaur is rumoured to be dating Indian cricketer Shubman Gill. Earlier this month, the actress cheered for Team India at the India vs Australia ICC Champions Trophy semi-final match in Dubai. She dropped some pictures from the stadium on Instagram.

The side note read, "INDIAAAA INDIAAAA. Are you watching the match?"

Workwise, Avneet Kaur was last seen in the romantic comedy Luv Ki Arrange Marriage alongside Sunnu Singh, Anu Kapoor and Supriya Pathak. Up next, she is set to appear in the Indo-Vietnamese film Love in Vietnam. The movie, directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, also features Shantanu Maheshwari and Vietnamese actress Kha Ngan.