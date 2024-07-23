Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Title Track: Ajay Devgn And Tabu Shine As Two Lovers Who Were Separated By Fate

Image was post on Instagram. (Image courtesy: ajaydevgn)

The title track of Ajay Devgn's upcoming film Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is out. It is a piece of poetry written by Manoj Muntashir, and recited by Ajay. The video depicts the journey of two young lovers who parted ways and then reunited years later. The clip opens to Ajay serving time in jail. While everyone else is cheering and dancing, he looks unhappy. A few seconds later, we see Tabu standing against an ocean backdrop. Through flashbacks, we learn how young Ajay, played by Shantanu Maheshwari, ended up in prison. We also get a glimpse of a young Tabu, played by Saiee Manjrekar, travelling on a train.

After completing his sentence, Ajay Devgn finally comes out of jail and heads straight to a residential building. As Ajay stands on a balcony, Tabu waits for him in an open area. The video includes flashbacks of Shantanu and Saiee sharing romantic moments and embracing each other. Towards the end of the video, Ajay and Tabu share a warm hug.

Ajay Devgn shared the track on Instagram. In his caption, he used the lyrics of the track, “Jitna hi tujhe paya, utna hi hamein kum tha, dushman the hum hi apne, auron mein kahan dum tha…”

The trailer for Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha was released by the makers in June. It starts with a voiceover by Krishna, who believes that no one can separate him from his lady love. A few seconds later, we see Krishna (played by Ajay Devgn) sitting in prison. He has been serving a 23-year sentence for murdering two people. The scene then moves to the present day as he gets ready to leave the prison. When Ajay Devgn steps out, he receives a warm welcome from his love interest Tabu. Well, their love story has a complication: Jimmy Shergill, who is married to Tabu's character. What happens next? Well, to know that, we all will have to watch the film on the big screen.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha will be released on August 2. The film has been directed by Neeraj Pandey.