Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha: Ajay Devgn Announces August 2 As New Release Date

A still from Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. (courtesy: YouTube)

Upcoming romantic drama Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha featuring Ajay Devgn and Tabu has rescheduled its release date. The film, initially planned for July 5, will now release on August 2. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha was slated to compete with Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's action thriller Kill. Ajay Devgn and Tabu has unveiled the film's poster and announced the updated release date on their Instagram profiles.

“The wait ends on 2nd August #AuronMeinKahanDumTha,” Ajay captioned the image.

Sharing the poster, Neeraj Pandey also wrote, “Dear friends, the new date for our release is...”

Recently, the production house Friday Filmworks released a statement on X that read, "Dear Friends, on request of the exhibitors and the distribution fraternity, we have collectively decided to shift the release date of our film, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. New release date to be announced soon." The caption along with the statement read, "The wait is a little longer...#AuronMeinKahanDumTha."

Besides Tabu and Ajay Devgn, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha also features Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari in pivotal roles. The film showcases Tabu and Ajay's love story spanning across years. In their timeless love story, Jimmy Shergill is an obstacle.

Ajay Devgn and Tabu have previously starred in multiple films together. The actors have worked together in films like Golmaal Again, De De Pyaar De, Vijaypath, Haqeeqat, Vijaypath, Thakshak, Bholaa and the Drishyam series of films, to name a few.