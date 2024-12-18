Atlee Announces Joining Forces With Salman Khan For "Proudest Film" <i>A6</i>

Atlee's fans are eagerly awaiting his next directorial venture, tentatively titled A6. While details about the project are still under wraps, Atlee has teased fans with hints of a “bang-on” announcement coming very soon.

What's even more exciting? The film will be headlined by none other than Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Currently busy with the promotional run for his debut production Baby John, Atlee has shared some exciting insights about A6.

He said, “A6 is something that consumes a lot of time and energy. We have almost finished the script, and we are in the prep stage. Soon, a bang-on announcement will happen with God's blessing."

Atlee disclosed details about A6 during a conversation with Pinkvilla. He was joined by Baby John's lead actor Varun Dhawan and producer Murad Khetani.

When asked about Salman Khan's involvement in A6, Atlee answered, “Definitely, I am going to surprise everyone with the casting. What you are thinking, yes (that's true). But you are going to really get surprised. And I'm not being pompous, but it's going to be the proudest film of our country. We want a lot of blessings, just pray for us."

He added, "The casting is on the edge, and it's going to happen in a few weeks. We will have the best, best, best announcement coming soon to you all."

Varun Dhawan also remarked that A6 is going to be “out of this world.”

The actor added, “People don't know what's going to hit them. I have heard and seen a little bit of visualisation. It's unbelievable what he is putting together. He is working relentlessly, quietly and humbly."

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is also going to make a guest appearance in Baby John. At a recent press event, Varun Dhawan talked about the superstar's character in the upcoming film.

Varun said, “No matter how much I say about them (Salman Khan), it will always feel less. I think all the viewers, the entire country, loves them a lot, and after a long time, we'll get the chance to see them again. It's a proper five to six-minute scene—a big scene with action, drama, and comedy. I believe its impact will last for many days," as quoted by India Today.

Baby John will be hitting cinema screens on December 25. The film also features Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi in important roles.