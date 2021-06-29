Athiya Shetty Calls It 'Saving Your Soul'; Dad Suniel Calls It 'Killing It At The Gym'

Athiya Shetty shared this photo. (Image courtesy: athiyashetty )

Self-love is important for each and every one and Athiya Shetty's latest entry on Instagram will remind you why. The actress, on Tuesday, posted a stunning picture of herself from her workout diaries and wrote: "Self-love will save your soul." We totally agree with you, Athiya Shetty. The actress looks fab in a black workout bra and grey trousers. She can be seen clicking a mirror selfie. Reacting to her post, her dad and actor Suniel Shetty dropped a comment that stole the show. He wrote: "Someone's bin killing it at the gym." See Athiya Shetty's post here:

And here's what Suniel Shetty commented:

Athiya Shetty is currently in London with rumoured boyfriend and cricketer KL Rahul for the World Test Championship (WTC) final 2021. The duo have reportedly been dating since 2019. They often occupy spots on trends' lists for their adorable Instagram exchange.

The actress has added some beautiful pictures of herself to her England diaries on Instagram. "Up and up," she captioned her picture with her pet pooch while sharing another, she wrote: "layers."

Athiya Shetty is the daughter of actor Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty. She made her Bollywood debut with 2015 film Hero, co-starring with newcomer Sooraj Pancholi. Athiya was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor, in which she worked with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actress has not announced her next project yet.

Athiya's brother Ahan will make his Bollywood debut with Sajid Nadiadwala's new film Tadap, co-starring Tara Sutaria. Tadap is a Hindi remake of Ajay Bhupathi's 2018 Telugu film RX 100, which featured Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput as the lead actors.