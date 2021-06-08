On Athiya Shetty's Latest Pic, Fans Ask: 'Are You With KL Rahul In England?'

Athiya Shetty shared this photo. (Image courtesy: athiyashetty )

Highlights Team India flew to the UK last week for the World Test Championship

It appears that Athiya is with rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul in England

"Protect your energy," Athiya captioned her latest post

Almost fourteen hours after cricketer KL Rahul posted a photo of himself from The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, England, his rumoured girlfriend and actress Athiya Shetty thrilled the Internet by posting a photo from what appears to be the same location. The World Test Championship (WTC) final 2021 between India and New Zealand will take place at The Ageas Bowl and for that, team India flew to the UK last week and has been quarantining in a hotel within the stadium complex. While cricketers like Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya are accompanied by their respective partners, Anushka Sharma and Natasa Stankovic, on the tour, it now appears that Athiya Shetty is also spending time with rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul in Southampton.

On Tuesday, Athiya posted a black and white photograph of herself without the location tag in her post. However, her photo features the same exterior as seen in two of KL Rahul's recent Instagram entries. "Protect your energy," wrote the actress in her caption and added heart with cross icons. Within minutes, her fans flooded her post with comments such as: "Nice picture clicked by KL Rahul" and "Are you with KL Rahul in England?" One user commented: "KL Rahul has a picture at the same location" while many other comments read: "Damn sure you are in England."

See Athiya Shetty's post here:

And here are the aforementioned posts shared by KL Rahul from The Ageas Bowl:

On KL Rahul's posts too, fans dropped comments like "we know who the photographer is" and "please give the picture credit to Athiya."

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul often exchange adorable comments on each other's posts. The duo are rumoured to have been dating since 2019. In April, on KL Rahul's birthday, Athiya wrote: "Grateful for you, happy birthday."

Athiya Shetty is the daughter of actor Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty. She made her Bollywood debut with 2015 film Hero, co-starring with newcomer Sooraj Pancholi. Athiya was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor, in which she worked with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.