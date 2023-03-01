At Taj: Divided By Blood Screening, Naseeruddin Shah-Vivaan, Aditi Rao Hydari And Other Celebs

Naseeruddin Shah-Vivaan and Aditi Rao Hydari were pictured at a screening.

Taj: Divided By Blood, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aashim Gulati, Sandhya Mridul, Rahul Bose and others, is all set to release on March 3. So, ahead of the release, the makers organized a special screening for the celebs in Mumbai on Wednesday. The usual suspects at a screening were the cast of the period drama. Mr Shah arrived with his younger son Vivaan Shah at a screening. The father-son duo happily posed for the shutterbugs stationed at the venue. Aditi looked beautiful in a green ensemble, while Sandhya Mridul looked pretty in a saree. Zarina Wahab was a vision in white. Aashim, Taaha Shah and Rahul Bose opted for pant-suit sets.

Check out the pictures below:

Other celebs who attended Taj: Divided By Blood screening were Bobby Deol (his father Dharmendra plays the role of Shaikh Salim Chisti in the series), Huma Qureshi, Jimmy Shergill and the Roy brothers - Ronit and Rohit.

Check out the pictures below:

Produced by Zee5, the web series, set in the 16th century, is based on Akbar and the war of succession among his three sons - Salim, Murad and Daniyal. In the series, Mr Shah plays the role of Akbar, while Sandhya Mridul plays the role of his wife Jodha Bai. Aashim Gulati and Taaha Shah play the roles of their sons - Salim and Murad. Aditi Rao Hydari plays the role of Anarkali in the series.

A few days ago, Dharmendra unveiled his first look from the series. "Friends, I am playing Shaikh Slim Chishti, a Sufi saint, in Taj - Divided by Blood. A small but important role...Need your good wishes," read his caption. Dharmendra, in a follow-up post, wrote, "Another look...... hope you like it."

Check out the posts below:

Friends, i am playing Shaikh Slim Chishti ….a sufi saint, in film Taaj. A small but an important role………need your good wishes 🙏 pic.twitter.com/IQpAoaS67y — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) February 15, 2023

an other look…… hope you like it. pic.twitter.com/TsYlHBKXXt — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) February 15, 2023

Taj: Divided By Blood will premiere on Zee5 on March 3, 2023.