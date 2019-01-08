At Simmba's Success Bash, Ranveer Singh Steals The Show With Jumma Chumma Gig

(courtesy siddharth23oct)

Highlights Ranveer and Deepika made a couple-entry to the Simmba success party It was hosted at Karan Johar's residence Ranveer sang and danced to Jumma Chumma

We all know what happens when Ranveer Singh walks in to a party - he steals the show! And Monday was one such day. Ranveer and Deepika joined Team Simmba and other guests at the film's success party, hosted at Karan Johar's residence. Photos and videos from inside the party have made it to social media, in one of which, the 33-year-actor can be seen singing along to Jumma Chumma while the rest of the crowd grooves to the song. The party playlist not only included Jumma Chumma but the crazy bunch also let their hair down to Aankh Maare from Simmba and Zingaat from Dhadak. Deepika Padukone, who appeared to maintain a low profile at the party, can be seen hanging out with the guests in the videos, now going viral.

Simmba's director Rohit Shetty, Ranveer's co-stars Sara Ali Khan, Sonu Sood and Siddharth Jadav, Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Akshay Kumar were all part of the party, some of who added more photos to memories from last night. Karan Johar shared an epic photo of Deepika Padukone "blessing" KJo, Ranveer and Rohit Shetty at the party that will indeed crack you up. "Good luck blessings," he wrote.

With his post, Rohit Shetty hinted at his next film Sooryavanshi, which will star Akshay Kumar. "Singham Simmba Sooryavanshi... Coming... Should I tell you something that you don't know?" he wrote.

Meanwhile, here are a few more sneak peeks into what actually went down at the party last night.

Rohit Shetty-directed Simmba, which released on December 28, garnered over Rs 196 crore so far, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Simmba has also become the third highest earning film of 2018.