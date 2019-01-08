Simmba Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranveer Singh's Film Is This Close To Rs 200 Crore

Here's Simmba's progress report as evaluated by Taran Adarsh

Updated: January 08, 2019 15:44 IST
Ranveer Singh in a still from Simmba (courtesy taranadarsh)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Simmba inches closed to Rs 200 crore," Taran Adarsh tweeted
  2. The film scored Rs 196 in 11 days and counting
  3. Simmba has become the third highest earning film of 2018

Ranveer Singh's Simmba moving towards the Rs 200 crore mark with quick pace, so much so that it is just a shade under double century, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "Simmba inches closer to Rs 200 cr... Will be the third film [2018] to breach Rs 200 cr mark [Nett BOC], after Sanju and Padmaavat," he tweeted on Tuesday. After 11 days at the theatres, Simmba currently stands at a total of Rs 196 crore and counting. On its second Sunday, Simmba scored an impressive amount of Rs 17 crore (it had made Rs 31 crore on the first Sunday after release) and entered the second week with Rs 6 crore (almost four times the collection of its first Monday).

Here's Simmba's progress report as evaluated by Taran Adarsh:

 

 

Meanwhile, the Rohit Shetty-directed film has already plonked itself on the third spot on the list of 2018's highest earning films (Simmba released on December 28). "Simmba refuses to slow down... Packs a solid punch in Weekend 2... Nears Rs. 200 cr mark... Emerges third highest grosser of 2018," he had tweeted earlier.

 

 

That's not the only feat achieved by Simmba - it is also expected to surpass the life-time collections of Chennai Express and Golmaal Again, both Rohit Shetty directed blockbusters.

 

 

Meanwhile on Monday, Team Simmba celebrated the film's success with a blockbuster party at Karan Johar's residence. Other than the Simmba co-stars Ranveer and Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Akshay Kumar attended the party.

Ajay Devgn has an extended cameo in Simmba in his signature Singham persona.

