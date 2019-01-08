As Simmba Scores Big At The Box Office, Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty, Sara Ali Khan Celebrate Success With Deepika Padukone, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar And Others

The cast of Simmba with Akshay Kumar Rohit Shetty and others

Highlights Ranveer, Deepika arrived at the party in their respective cars The party was also attended by KJo, Manish Malhotra, Shweta Bachchan Simmba is inches away from cruising past Rs 200 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Rohit Shetty celebrated the success of their recently released film Simmba with a star-studded party in Mumbai on Monday. Simmba, a cop action saga, which is having phenomenal run at the box office, is inches away from cruising past the Rs 200 crore mark . The success bash was attended by Deepika Padukone, who arrived solo at the party venue. Ajay Devgn, who has an extended cameo in the film arrived with wife Kajol. Akshay Kumar was also part of the celebration. Producer Karan Johar, ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra, Shweta Bachchan were among others who attended the bash. Flashbulbs popped incessantly as the celebrities checked in at the success party on Monday night. An overwhelmed Ranveer Singh was all smiles and waved for the paparazzi waiting outside the party venue. Ranveer and Deepika arrived at the party in their respective cars. Sonu Sood, who is playing the antagonist in the film checked in at the party with wife Sonali.





Simmba, which hit the screens close to two weeks ago, continues to roar at the box office. Within five days, the Rohit Shetty-directed film went past the Rs 100 crore mark. Simmba toppled the collections of Ranveer Singh's Bajirao Mastani, which had a lifetime collection of Rs 184.20 crore to become his second highest grosser. A Box Office India report had stated that Simmba's lifetime collection is expected to be close to Rs 250 crore depending on how the film fares on the third and fourth week. "The lifetime collections have a shot at Rs 250 crore (nett) but it will depend on the holds in week three and week four," the report stated." Simmba has also found a spot on the list of highest earning films of 2018.

#Simmba refuses to slow down... Packs a solid punch in Weekend 2... Nears Rs 200 cr mark... Emerges THIRD HIGHEST GROSSER of 2018, after #Sanju and #Padmaavat... [Week 2] Fri 9.02 cr, Sat 13.32 cr, Sun 17.49 cr. Total: Rs 190.64 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 7, 2019

Simmba marks Ranveer Singh's first collaboration with Rohit Shetty. Ranveer, who is playing the titular role in film, in an interview to news agency IANS assigned the credit of the success of the film to the filmmaker. "I want to thank Rohit Shetty for believing in me and making me his hero. Rohit's vision propelled by the collective effort of his entire team has been the sole reason behind Simmba hitting the bull's eye. It has been an absolute honour to work with him and his stellar team. Their large-hearted mentoring and exemplary work ethic has spurred a tremendous growth in me as a performer," IANs quoted the 33-year-old actor as saying.