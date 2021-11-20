At Patralekhaa's Wedding, Sister Of The Bride Parnalekha Was In Her Festive Best

Parnalekha with Patralekhaa. (Image courtesy: parnalekha9)

While a section of the Internet is busy crushing over Patralekhaa's bridal look, we want to borrow your attention to also notice the sister of the bride - Parnalekha. On Monday, actress Patralekhaa married her longtime boyfriend and actor Rajkummar in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh, in the presence of a few friends and family members, pictures from which are trending big time. For her wedding, Patralekhaa picked a red lehenga from the shelves of Sabyasachi. For her sister's wedding day, Parnalekhaa was a vision in white. She accessorised her look with a statement necklace, earrings and tinted sunglasses.

Parnalekha posted this picture with her sister and her brother and she captioned it: "Missed you Papa."#patraj. See the post here:

She also posted a picture with Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa and other family members and she wrote: "To love and to the sanctity of marriage. Welcome to the family, Raj! Our love and our gratitude knows no bounds. #mytribe #patraj." Patralekhaa commented on the post: "You look stunning Sils..." Rajkummar Rao dropped a heart emoji.

This is the post we are talking about:

For her sister's engagement, Parnalekha wore a white pantsuit. The Paul sisters can be seen twinning in white in this photograph:

Screenshot of Parnalekha's Instagram story

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar dated for over 11 years before getting married. They co-starred in the film CityLights. The actress made her debut in Bollywood opposite Rajkummar Rao in the film CityLights. The actress has also starred in films such as Love Games, Badnaam Gali and Nanu Ki Jaanu, to name a few.