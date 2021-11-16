At Wedding To Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa Wore A Sabyasachi Veil Inscribed With This Bengali Verse

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa at their wedding. (Image courtesy: rajkummar_rao)

Highlights Rajkummar and Patralekhaa got married in Chandigarh on Monday

They wore Sabyasachi ensembles on their wedding day

The actress wore a red tulle embroidered buti saree

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's wedding was all things love. The couple, who were together for the past 11 years, wore beautiful and personalized Sabyasachi ensembles on their big day - they got married in an intimate ceremony at Chandigarh's The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort on Monday. Patralekhaa's wedding outfit was special in more than one way - it comprised a red tulle embroidered butisaree and an embroidered veil that is inscribed with a Bengali verse written and dedicated by Sabyasachi for the adorable couple. The verse read: "Aamar poran bhora bhalobasha aami tomaye shomorpon korilam," which translates to: "I give to you my soul filled with love." That's not it, the actress, who comes from a Bengali family, completed her look for the big day with handcrafted heritage jewellery in "22k gold with uncut diamonds, pearls and emeralds," also by Sabyasachi, which is one of the topmost choices of celebs for their wedding outfits.

Rajkummar Rao also wore a Bangalore silk kurta and churidar from the shelves of Sabyasachi. He paired his kurta with an embroidered raw silk ivory jacket that has gold plated Bengal tiger buttons and "handcrafted Sabyasachi heritage jewellery in strands of cultured Japanese pearls."

It wouldn't be wrong to say that the couple's outfits mirrored Bengali culture beautifully. Read more details about their wedding ensembles designed by Sabyasachi here:

On Monday evening, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa lit up the Internet by announcing their wedding on Instagram. Sharing breathtaking pictures of himself and the actress from their wedding, Rajkummar wrote: "Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband, Patralekhaa. Here's to forever .. and beyond."

"I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate...My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here's to our forever...," read Patralekhaa's beautiful caption.

The couple got engaged in the presence of family and close friends at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort in Chandigarh on Saturday.