More Pics From Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa's Dreamy Wedding

Rajkummar Rao with Patralekhaa. (Image courtesy: sabyasachi)

Highlights Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got married on Monday

They had been dating for over 11 years

The couple got married in Chandigarh

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, who got married on Monday, have been treating their Instafam to picture-perfect moments from their dreamy wedding ceremony. Meanwhile, designer Sabyasachi, who was the official wedding couturier, shared more pictures from the album and stunning can't even begin to describe them. On Tuesday, the designer shared more pictures of the couple on his Instagram handle. For the wedding, the bride wore red and Rajkummar picked a white piece. Sharing the details of Patralekhaa's outfit, Sabyasachi wrote: "Classic and beautiful with personalised details to make it her own, the bride Patralekhaa wears a red tulle embroidered buti sari paired with an embroidered veil, that is inscribed with a Bengali verse penned by Sabyasachi for the couple to mark their special day."

See the pictures here:

Sharing the pictures from the wedding on Monday, Rajkummar Rao wrote in his caption: "Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband Patralekhaa. Here's to forever .. and beyond."

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa dated for over 11 years before they got married.Patralekhaa made her debut in Bollywood opposite Rajkummar Rao in the film CityLights. The actress has also starred in films such as Love Games, Badnaam Gali and Nanu Ki Jaanu, to name a few.

Rajkummar Rao made his Bollywood debut with Love, Sex Aur Dhokha. His breakout role was in the 2013 film Kai Po Che! Rajkummar has also featured in critically-acclaimed films like CityLights, Shahid, Omerta, Newton and Aligarh. The actor recently starred in Hum Do Hamare Do. His upcoming projects include Badhaai Do and Monica, O My Darling.