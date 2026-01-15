<i>"Asli Hero Banna Hai Toh Dialoguebaazi Nahin"</i>: Akshay Kumar After Voting In Mumbai Civic Body Polls

Akshay Kumar on Thursday appealed to Mumbai residents to step out and vote in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. Kumar, who was among the early voters, said citizens hold the "remote control" to elect their representatives and should use it wisely.

What Did Akshay Kumar Say?

Akshay stressed that instead of complaining later about issues like electricity, water supply, and road conditions, people should exercise their franchise.

In a video shared by ANI, he said, "Aj BMC ke voting hai. Aj ka din hai jo remote control hamare haath mein hai. Main yehi kahunga sare Mumbai walon ki aake vote zaroor de rather ye hum complaint karte hai ki paani nahi araha, electricity nahi araha, road thik nahi hai, kachra hai. (Today is the BMC voting day. Today is the day when the remote control is in our hands. I just want to tell all Mumbaikars to definitely come and vote, rather than complaining later that there's no water, no electricity, the roads are bad, and there's garbage.)"

He added, "Now, it's our turn. Hum sabko aana chahiye aur ho sake toh sare ke sare aana chahiye taki hum voting karke sahi Banda chun sake. Main bass yehi kahunga ki agar asli hero banna hai toh dialoguebaazi nahi, aake sidha voting kijiye. (I would request all the people of Mumbai to come out in large numbers and cast their votes. If we have to be the real hero of Mumbai, we shouldn't do dialoguebaazi, instead come out and cast our votes.)"

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Sanya Malhotra and Nana Patekar, also turned up early at polling stations to participate in the civic polls.

Nana Patekar reached a polling booth in Mumbai early Thursday to cast his vote. Patekar revealed that he had travelled nearly three to four hours from Pune just to exercise his right.

Speaking to reporters outside the polling station, the actor emphasised the importance of voting and urged others to do the same.

"I understand that the sign of my existence is to vote, and for this, I travelled 3-4 hours (from Pune), and I am returning immediately. So please do vote," he said, as reported by ANI.



Also Read: Viral: Akshay Kumar, Suriya And Ram Charan Get The Internet Talking With Their Group Photo At ISPL 2026