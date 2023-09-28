Asked To Review Salman Khan's Tiger 3 Teaser, Shah Rukh Khan Replied With Some 'Inside Info'

Salman Khan in Tiger 3. (courtesy: YouTube)

Shah Rukh Khan returned for an Ask SRK session on Wednesday and he happily answered all the questions on X (earlier known as Twitter). The teaser of Salman Khan's Tiger 3 had also released on Wednesday and of course questions about it were asked. "Have you seen Tiger Ka Message Teaser... Would you like to share your view on this Khan saab (sic)," asked a user. Shah Rukh Khan replied, "Yeh toh teaser hai...Tiger...Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost (This was just the teaser, the real deal is yet to come). It will be stunning (inside info de raha hoon) ha ha."

SRK was also asked about his cameo in Tiger 3. "Tiger 3 me app interval ke baad ya interval ke pehele aoge (You will appear before the interval or after the interval in Tiger 3)," asked a fan. Shah Rukh Khan's epic reply, "Jab jab bhai bulayenge tab tab aa jaunga (Whenever brother will call, I will come)."

See Shah Rukh Khan's replies here:

Yeh toh teaser hai....Tiger...picture abhi baaki hai mere dost. It will be stunning ( inside info de raha hoon) ha ha!!! https://t.co/VWt7ERR2ie — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023

Jab jab bhai bulayenge tab tab aa jaunga.... https://t.co/wpGh6GsPTN — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023

Earlier this year, Salman Khan made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Pathaan. SRK too is expected to feature in a cameo appearance in Salman's Tiger 3, slated to release on Diwali this year.

In the nineties, Salman had a guest appearance in Shah Rukh's 1998 superhit film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Salman also had a cameo in Shah Rukh's 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Shah Rukh too made a special appearance in Salman's Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman are co-stars of 1995's iconic film Karan Arjun and also featured together in 2002's Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam. Shah Rukh featured in a cameo in Salman's 2017 film Tubelight after which, Salman returned the favour with a cameo in Shah Rukh's Zero.