Salman Khan's Tiger 3 Teaser: The Internet Is Obsessing Over 'The OG Spy'

The makers of Tiger 3 dropped the teaser of the film on Wednesday, titled "Tiger Ka Message" and it has the Internet's heart. Salman Khan returns as RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore (Tiger). The Internet was super thrilled to see action-packed teaser. On X (earlier known as Twitter), fans have been sharing posts back-to-back. "The OG spy Tiger is coming this Diwali. He will hunt down every box office record," wrote a user. Meanwhile, Tiger 3, the third part of the Tiger franchise, has been directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu this Diwali. The upcoming action film also stars Katrina Kaif. Emraan Hashmi has also joined the cast.

The OG Spy TIGER is Coming this Diwali he will hunt down every Boxoffice Record#SalmanKhan#TigerKaMessage#Tiger3pic.twitter.com/VtSJnD4iUl — MASS (@Freak4Salman) September 27, 2023

Salman Khan is all set to give YRF his first 600 cr films with Tiger 3 Blockbuster #TigerKaMessage," read another tweet.

A fan listed all the things that he liked about the teaser - "Tiger gone rogue, bike sequence, Army vs Tiger, Tiger's Gun fight on the bridge, tactical games, top notch action. Best ever BGM. Best ever teaser cut of Bollywood."

BEST EVER TEASER CUT OF BOLLYWOOD. #Tiger3#Tiger#SalmanKhan#TigerKaMessagepic.twitter.com/X5g5NRGcWU — (@imbeingdevil) September 27, 2023

"Tiger's eyes are enough to scare the enemies. This time he is wounded and more dangerous," read another tweet.

Tiger's Eyes are enough to scare the Enemies

This time he is wounded and more dangerous#Salmankhan#Tiger3Teaserpic.twitter.com/OevTTaTGgu — FIGHT (@SalmanzFighter_) September 27, 2023

"One of best teasers I have ever seen, Tiger 3 is going to be one of best theatrical experience for action lovers. Last 30 seconds are absolute madness. Pure goosebumps. Tiger is coming for the hunt ! Salman Khan's Tiger 3 all time blockbuster written all over it. #TigerKaMessage," wrote a fan.

one of best teasers I have ever seen, tiger 3 is going to be one of best theatrical experience for action lovers. last 30 seconds are absolute madness. Pure goosebumps tiger is coming for the hunt ! #SalmanKhan#Tiger3 All Time Blockbuster written all over it. #TigerKaMessagepic.twitter.com/9YT0kmtec8 — Arnav Shukla. (@Akshay_Brigade) September 27, 2023

"Baap re baap. I'm going on mad because the Teaser of Tiger 3 is up to the mark, mind-blowing, and unbelievable action. This Diwali is literally. All records are shattered with Salman Khan (sic)," wrote a Salman Khan fan.

100 CRORE Net On OPENING DAY & 1000 CRORE Net LIFETIME is the Current Potential of Indian Theatres, *Not talking about Overseas* and Looks like #SalmanKhan's #Tiger3 will reach Very Very Close to It, I can Guarantee You This!!#TigerKaMessage is the Daddy of all Hindi Teaser pic.twitter.com/ITlrw13bTR — YOGESH (@i_yogesh22) September 27, 2023

Meanwhile, on Salman Khan's official Instagram post, excited fans wrote about about a possible Pathaan and Tiger collaboration in the film. Pathaan, a part of YRF's spy universe, featured Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. Salman had a cameo in the film. "Can't wait for Tiger and Pathaan's reunion," wrote a user. "Vikram Rathore Made the record and Avinash Singh Rathore will break the record," wrote a user, referring to SRK and Salman's characters in Jawan and Tiger 3, respectively. "Excited for SRK entry in Tiger 3," another excited user wrote. "Can't wait to see Tiger and Pathaan together again," added another. "Meanwhile SRKians waiting to witness Pathan with Tiger," read another one.

The YRF spy universe also includes Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War and Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.