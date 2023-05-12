Watch: Pathaan Fever Grips Bangladesh As Fans Dance To Jhoome Jo Pathaan

Image was shared By YRF. (courtesy: yrf)

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan “sees a historic theatrical release” in Bangladesh today. Oh, and, there is no question of keeping calm. After all, it's SRK we are talking about. His charm and charisma rule our hearts. Pathaan has also created history by becoming the first film to hit theatres in Bangladesh since its independence. As per the news agency ANI, films produced by Bollywood were banned in order to protect the local movie industry. Now, pictures and videos of fans grooving to the electrifying beats of Jhoome Jo Pathaan have surfaced online. In the video, which was recorded inside a theatre, a girl is seen dancing as the song plays on the giant screen. The text attached to the tweet, shared by a fan page, read, “#Pathaan ki Party Continues in Bangladesh and even little kids can't stop themselves from grooving to Jhoome Jo Pathaan! #PathaanInBanglandesh”.

In another video, people are seen grooving and vibing to the song. The moment Shah Rukh Khan appears on the screen the crowd are screaming their heart out in joy.

As per a report in ETimes, Pathaan was released in 41 theatres across Bangladesh with 198 shows every day. Ananya Mamun told the portal that “ tickets of the first two days have already been sold out even before the release.”

Earlier, in a statement, Nelson D'Souza, VP, of international distribution, Yash Raj Films, said, “Cinema has always been a unifying force between nations, races, and cultures. It transcends borders, galvanizes people, and plays a significant hand in bringing people together. We are incredibly thrilled that Pathaan, which has done historic business worldwide, will now get a chance to entertain audiences in Bangladesh.”

Pathaan, which was released on January 25, featured Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in crucial roles. The film also starred Dimple Kapadia. The Siddharth Anand directorial is the highest-grossing Hindi film in the history of Indian cinema.