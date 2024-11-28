Uorfi Javed Shares LOL Video With Jackie Shroff: "Met Tiger Shroff's Brother"

Uorfi Javed is known for her bold fashion sense and outspoken statements. The popular social media personality often comes out with innovative outfits that can give any fashion designer a run for money. Now, Uorfi has shared a video with Jackie Shroff. And, it is all things fun. The clip begins with the two saying, “Uorfi…Uorfi”. Next, Uorfi adds, “Ek Number. Samjhe kya? Aur abhi Jackie sir mere dost hai. Ab koi merese panga lega nah [Number one. Did you understand? And now Jackie sir is my friend. Now, no one will mess with me].” Jackie interrupts, “Arey kyun lega [Why would anyone mess with you?]” To this, Uorfi says, “Nahi lega nah (Won't take it)?” Then, the actor explains, “Tu panga layek hi nhi hai. Ab tu ye jhaar uga legi apne body pe [You are not the one to mess with me. Now you grow this plant on your body].” Well, this helped her to think of another outfit idea. She stated, “Ab main ye jhar wala outfit karne waali hu bahut jaldi [Now, I am going to wear this outfit made with plants very soon].”

Sharing the video, Uorfi Javed wrote, “Met Tiger Shroff's brother! The energy is crazy, Jackie Shroff.”

Before this, Uorfi Javed shared a video with everyone's favourite Orry and wrote, “We all know who's more rich.” Orry's friend, actress Khushi Kapoor was among the first one to drop a comment. She said, “Are y'all Cynthia and Ariana I love it.” Hope you understood that Khushi was referring to Ariana Grande's latest release Wicked.

Uorfi Javed, a while back, celebrated her talk show – Follow Kar Lo Yaar. It won the best reality show award. She shared a picture of herself with the award and wrote, “My show Follow Karlo Yaar won its first award for best reality show. I am not the one to ever care for awards but this one is special. Thank you team.”

Follow Kar Lo Yaar is streaming on Prime Video.