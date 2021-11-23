Arslan Goni Was Sussanne Khan's Plus One At Anushka Ranjan Kapoor And Aditya Seal's Wedding Festivities

Sussanne with Anushka, Aditya and Arslan. (courtesy arslangoni)

Sussanne Khan, who is reportedly dating actor Arslan Goni, attended Anushka Ranjan Kapoor and Aditya Seal's wedding festivities over the weekend with him. Arslan Goni shared a picture with the newly married couple, which also features Sussanne Khan. On Monday, he posted the picture on his Instagram story and he captioned it: "Congratulations Anushka Ranjan Kapoor and Aditya Seal. Wish you guys all the happiness and lots of love." Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni frequently feature on each other's Instagram profiles.

Earlier, Arslan Goni shared a picture from Anushka Ranjan Kapoor'smehndi ceremony on his Instagram profile and he wrote: "Congratulations my darling I wish you all the best for this new chapter in your life ... Lots of love... And I love you." In the comments, Anushka Ranjan replied: "Love you cutie." This is the post we are referring to:

Besides being an interior designer, Sussanne Khan also runs an apparel brand called The Label Life, with Malaika Arora and Bipasha Basu.

Sussanne Khan and actor Hrithik Roshan got married in the year 2000 and they got divorced in 2014. They are parents to sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Last year, Sussanne moved in with Hrithik so that the kids could be with both parents during the lockdown. They frequently shared posts from their fam-jam sessions together.