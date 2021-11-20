Viral: The One Where Alia Bhatt, Athiya Shetty And Vaani Kapoor Danced At Anushka Ranjan Kapoor's Sangeet

Alia Bhatt in a still from the video. (courtesy aliaa_b143)

Anushka Ranjan Kapoor's sangeet ceremony was a night to remember and how. Several Bollywood and TV stars attended her sangeet ceremony, among them were Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor and Athiya Shetty. TV stars like Aly Goni, Kyrstle D'Souza and others were present at the bash too. A video from Anushka Ranjan Kapoor'ssangeet ceremony is going viral, in which Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor and Athiya Shetty can be seen dancing with all their hearts. The video also has glimpses of sister of the bride Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who is also an actress.

The video is trending big time and it has been curated by several fan pages dedicated to the actresses on social media. Take a look at the video here:

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's RRR. She will also star in Darlings, which she is producing. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.

Athiya Shetty, daughter of Mana and Suniel Shetty, made her Bollywood debut with 2015 film Hero, co-starring Sooraj Pancholi, which was a box office debacle. She also featured in the comedy film Mubarakan and was last seen in the movie Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Vaani Kapoor made her debut in Bollywood with Yash Raj Films' 2013 film Shuddh Desi Romance, in which she worked with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Parineeti Chopra. She has featured in a number of films such as Befikre, opposite Ranveer Singh and also Aaha Kalyanam, a Tamil movie. She was last seen in Bell Bottom, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi.