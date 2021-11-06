ICYMI: KL Rahul's Loved Up Birthday Post For Girlfriend Athiya Shetty

So sweet, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul! (Image courtesy: rahulkl)

For actress Athiya Shetty, a special birthday post from her boyfriend and cricketer KL Rahul arrived a little late on Friday but it was worth the wait. Athiya is currently with KL Rahul in Dubai, where he is busy with the T20 World Cup tournament. On Friday night, KL Rahul posted two loved up pictures of himself and Athiya Shetty from one of their outings and described her with just a rather personal icon - a red heart icon. He wrote: "Happy birthday my (heart icon)." In the first picture, the couple can be seen happily posing for the camera while in another one, they can be seen making goofy faces. It is adorable.

On KL Rahul's post, Athiya's father, actor Suniel Shetty, and her brother Ahan Shetty dropped heart emojis. Anushka Sharma, who is also accompanying Virat Kohli on the T20 tournament, reacted to the pictures with a red heart icon.

See KL Rahul's loved up birthday post for Athiya Shetty here:

Athiya Shetty also shared a picture from her birthday celebrations on Instagram. "Blessed and so grateful, thank you for the love and wishes!" she wrote.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul started dating in 2019. Rumours about their then-speculated relationship surfaced on the Internet when their pictures from their Thailand vacation caught the attention of their fans.

Athiya Shetty is the daughter of actor Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty. She made her Bollywood debut with 2015 film Hero, co-starring with newcomer Sooraj Pancholi. Athiya was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor, in which she worked with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.