Army Day: See Tweets From Lakshya Co-Stars Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan

Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Suniel Shetty and others have posted tweets on the occasion of Army Day

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 15, 2018 16:50 IST
Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai (Image courtesy: AmitabhBachchan)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Can never forget the training I received during Lakshya," wrote Hrithik
  2. "The true heroes of our nation," Anil Kapoor tweeted
  3. Army Day is celebrated every year on January 15
Celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Suniel Shetty and others posted their tweets on the occasion of Army Day. They congratulated the Indian Army and their families. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted the officers and troops of the Indian Army today. "Indian Army Day!! Jai Hind," wrote Amitabh Bachchan, 75. "Today is Army Day. Can never forget the mental and physical training I received during my IMA bootcamp for Lakshya. I still follow it today. I salute the tenacity, discipline and courage of those who serve this great nation. Jai Hind!" tweeted Hrithik Roshan. Both the actors were part of the Farhan Akhtar-directed film Lakshya.

See Big B and Hrithik's tweet here.
 
 

"I salute all our soldiers, veterans & their families on Army Day. It is because of their bravery & sacrifice that we are safe every day. The true heroes of our nation. #ArmyDay," Anil Kapoor tweeted. He played Major Jaidev Rajvansh in 2000 film Pukar.
 

Actor Farhan Akhtar, also the director of Lakshya, tweeted a few lines from the film and wrote, "Sau crore Hindustani iss vishwaas ke saath sotey hain ki main aur tum jaag rahe hain - - Col. Damle in Lakshya, an experience that taught me so much about courage & commitment. #IndianArmyDay #respect #salute."
 

Actress Nimrat Kaur, whose father was an Army officer tweeted, "On this glorious 70th #ArmyDay of our motherland, let's all spare a moment to remember all the unsung, selfless, incredibly brave soldiers who gave up their lives so we could live ours in peace and order. We are because they were. #ProudArmyDaughter #Salute."
 

Here are the other tweets.
 
 

Read President Kovind and PM Modi's tweet.
 
 
 

Army Day is celebrated every year on January 15 to mark Field Marshal K M Cariappa's appointment as the first commander-in-chief of the Indian Army.
 

Army Day 2018Amitabh BachchanHrithik Roshan

