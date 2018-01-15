Army Day: See Tweets From Lakshya Co-Stars Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan

Highlights "Can never forget the training I received during Lakshya," wrote Hrithik "The true heroes of our nation," Anil Kapoor tweeted Army Day is celebrated every year on January 15

T 2583 - Indian Army Day .. !! JAI HIND pic.twitter.com/yeXD3eM07N — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 15, 2018

Today is #ArmyDay. Can never forget the mental n physical training I received during my IMA bootcamp for #lakshya. I still follow it today. I salute the tenacity, discipline and courage of those who serve this great nation. Jai Hind! — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 15, 2018

I salute all our soldiers, veterans & their families on Army Day. It is because of their bravery & sacrifice that we are safe every day. The true heroes of our nation. #ArmyDaypic.twitter.com/HMGsMsF8ro — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 15, 2018

'Sau crore Hindustani iss vishwaas ke saath sotey hain ki main aur tum jaag rahe hain ' - Col. Damle in Lakshya, an experience that taught me so much about courage & commitment.#IndianArmyDay#respect#salute — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 15, 2018

On this glorious 70th #ArmyDay of our motherland, let's all spare a moment to remember all the unsung, selfless, incredibly brave soldiers who gave up their lives so we could live ours in peace and order. We are because they were. #ProudArmyDaughter#Salute — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) January 15, 2018

Saluting the real heroes of the Indian Army, who give their best shot without any retakes! #ArmyDay@adgpipic.twitter.com/NpvkF1WjHn — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) January 15, 2018

They make the Indian flag flutter with each breath .. Keepers to the nation, putting the nation before self.. A massive salute to our soldiers, this #ArmyDay. @altbalaji@EndemolShineIND#TheTestCase#IndianArmy#JaiHindpic.twitter.com/Bax180ghpr — Rahul Dev Official (@RahulDevRising) January 15, 2018

On Army Day, greetings to the valiant men and women of the Indian Army, to veterans and to families of those who have worn the uniform. You are our nation's pride, the sentinels of our liberty. Citizens sleep securely knowing you are ever awake and ever vigilant #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 15, 2018

Our Army always puts the nation first. I salute all those great individuals who sacrificed their lives while serving the nation. India will never forget our valiant heroes. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2018

On Army Day, I convey greetings to the soldiers, veterans and their families. Every citizen of India has unwavering trust and pride in our Army, which protects the nation and is also at the forefront of humanitarian efforts during times of natural disasters and other accidents. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2018