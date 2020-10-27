Arjun Rampal Remembers Mother Gwen On Her 2nd Death Anniversary. Read His Post

Arjun Rampal shared this photo. (Image courtesy: rampal72)

On mother Gwen's 2nd death anniversary, actor Arjun Rampal remembered her in a heartfelt post on Instagram. The actor, 47, posted a photograph of himself with his mom and wrote about her "teachings" and how much he misses her. "On this day, two years ago, the most special person in my life, my mother left her mortal state. Today, she lives on through her daughter, her sisters, her grandchildren and me. Her teachings, keep me strong and calm even today, one of them being, Silence isn't empty its full of answers," wrote Arjun Rampal and added: "I request you all to keep her in your prayers today. To cherish all your mothers, go give them a big hug and tell them you love them. I miss you every day, Ma."

Reacting to the actor's post, his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades left a red heart icon in the comments section. Gwen Rampal, who was suffering from cancer, died on October 27 in 2018 in Mumbai.

Last year, Gwen Rampal's first death anniversary coincided with Diwali. Dedicating a post to her, Arjun Rampal wrote: "She was born on Diwali and her first anniversary is today on Diwali. She is my strength, my love, my angel. She lives on in me and all the hearts she's touched. Today's Diwali is that much extra special for me. Wishing you all a very happy Diwali. Miss you, Mom."

Arjun Rampal was last seen in the web-series The Final Call. The actor will next be seen in Zee5's courtroom-drama Nail Polish, which will also feature Manav Kaul.