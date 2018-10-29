Arjun Rampal Thanks Doctors For Mother Gwen's 'Extra Years With Family'

Arjun Rampal shared this picture of mother Gwen (Image courtesy: rampal72)

Highlights Thankful and grateful to people for giving her those extra years: Arjun "My mother is at peace," he added Gwen Rampal's last rites were performed on Sunday

Actor Arjun Rampal remembered his mother Gwen, who died of cancer over the weekend, in a heartwarming post. In his post, Arjun also thanked Ms Rampal's doctors, the hospital management, where she was being treated, for 'giving her the extra years with the family.' "After a long and successful fight my mother fought with her cancer, she breathed her last on October 27. In the time of our grievance, I just know that I have many people to thank and be grateful to, for giving her those extra years with us," read an excerpt from the 45-year-old actor's post.

In his note to the hospital and Gwen Rampal's doctors, Arjun Rampal wrote, "Your support and your love, has been felt deep within. I am forever grateful. My mother is at peace. #RIPMaa love you all. Thank you."

Gwen Rampal's last rites were performed on Sunday by Arjun. His estranged wife Mehr and their daughters Mahikaa and Myra also paid their last respects to her.

Arjun Rampal's colleagues like Harshvardhan Rane and Gurmeet Choudhary were also present at Gwen Rampal's funeral, along with Abhishek Kapoor, wife Pragya Yadav and Kim Sharma.

A few months ago, Arjun Rampal had tweeted a video of himself speaking about his mother's fight with cancer.

It's been a roller coaster ride for my Mom and the whole family.Then my friend @LalitKModi introduced us to the #Champalimaudfoundation eternally grateful to him, #CarloGreco and his wonderful team. Here is our story.I do hope it helps. https://t.co/7lJEEDMcgo — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) July 23, 2018

Arjun Rampal is best-known for the roles in films like Aankhen, Dil Ka Rishta, Om Shanti Om, Rock On!!, Raajneeti, Housefull, Ra.One and Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh.J P Dutta's Paltan is his recently-released film. Nastik is Arjun Rampal's next film.