Arjun Rampal Recalls 'Darkest Phase' Of Life: 'Marriage Wasn't Working, Mom Had Cancer'

Arjun Rampal recently opened up about the "darkest phase" of his life and the emotional turmoil he underwent. Highlighting a period when he felt he was losing everyone, he spoke of his mother being diagnosed with cancer. At the same time, his marriage wasn't working out.

What's Happening

Speaking to Sohini on Cancelled to Crown on YouTube, Arjun Rampal shared, "I think the loneliest I have ever felt is when I was not connected with myself the way I am today."

He added, "My marriage was not working out and it's sad because I think love is not constant. Everything in life is not constant. We are not constant, we are constantly changing and sometimes in that change one doesn't grow or change well together."

"I think that was maybe the darkest phase of my life because at that point in time it was exactly the time my mum had cancer and I was losing her. I was losing everybody who was close to me. I had lost my father three years before that. I was losing friends. I was losing everything that I had worked so hard to get," said Arjun Rampal.

How Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades Became His 'Anchor'

Arjun Rampal and model-designer Gabriella Demetriades met in 2018 through mutual friends and eventually started dating. They have been rock-solid since then, welcoming their first son, Arik, in 2019 and Ariv in 2023.

Arjun Rampal separated from his wife, producer and model Mehr Jesia, in 2018.

Speaking of how Gabriella became his anchor during difficult times, Arjun Rampal said, "I was very lucky because I got somebody like Gabriella into my life who I think was a very strong anchor and was also coming from a space of maybe a lot of darkness as well."

"So we both were in the storm and we had to, like I said, weather it. But it's good, we got to weather it together and then the blessings came," said Arjun Rampal.

Arjun Rampal On Taking Accountability

The actor reiterated that playing the blame game is not a solution when tough times come.

He continued, "You can't blame. If you blame, you are going to become even more miserable because you are using that as a crutch to not introspect honestly. You're victimising yourself. But you can't do that."

He added, "When you lose everything, there's only one thing that is left in front of you and that is pure introspection. You can't do anything, you have to go back within yourself and understand what you have become, why this has happened, what your faults are."

Work

On the work front, Arjun Rampal is basking in the success of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which have smashed box-office records.

ALSO READ | Amid Dhurandhar 2 Raw And Undekha Hotstar Premiere Craze, Internet Says, 'Someone Will Expose A Funny BTS Moment'