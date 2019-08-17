Arjun Kapoor's Uncle Sanjay Kapoor Leaves A ROFL Comment On Malaika Arora's 'Saturday Blues' Pic

Malaika Arora shared this image. (Image courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Highlights Malaika Arora posted a picture on Instagram Malaika Arora is reportedly dating Arjun Kapoor "The sea in Bali is not so blue," wrote Sanjay Kapoor

If you thought Arjun Kapoor is the only member from the Kapoor family, who loves trolling his celebrity friends, you might be wrong. Arjun's actor-uncle Sanjay Kapoor also trolled Malaika Arora for her latest Instagram entry. On Saturday, Malaika posted a picture of herself that perfectly encapsulates the essence of "Saturday Blues" and that is exactly how she captioned her post. Sanjay Kapoor left a hilarious comment on Malaika's post and he wrote: "The sea in Bali is not so blue." In the photograph, Malaika can be seen sporting a denim-on-denim look. She can be seen dressed in a pair of blue denims, which she topped with a white t-shirt and a denim jacket.

Here's the post that Malaika Arora shared on her Instagram profile:

Here's a screenshot of Sanjay Kapoor's comment:

Screenshot of Sanjay Kapoor's comment on Malaika's story.

Malaika Arora frequently parties with Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor. Take a look at some of the pictures here:

Malaika Arora made her relationship with Arjun Kapoor official on Instagram on the actor's birthday. She even went on a vacation with the actor in New York in June. The couple started making appearances together last year. Malaika Arora was last seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show India's Got Talent.

On the work front, Sanjay Kapoor was last seen in Netflix's anthology Lust Stories. He appeared in the segment directed by Dibakar Banerjee, which also featured Manisha Koirala. Sanjay Kapoor's next project is The Zoya Factor, which also features his niece Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan, Angad Bedi and Sikander Kher.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.