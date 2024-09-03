Arjun Kapoor's Sister Anshula To Join Karan Johar's Reality Show <i>The Traitors</i>: Report

Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor has been roped in for Karan Johar's reality show The Traitors, a Zoom report claimed. Earlier, Zoom also reported that TV actor Sudhanshu Pandey will also be a part of the show. The Karan Johar-hosted show will be a Hindi adaptation of the American reality series of the same name, reported Zoom. In this game, a group of contestants must tackle tasks and challenges similar to the party game, Mafia. The host would select contestants and make them traitors. KJo will ask these traitors to eliminate the 'faithful' contestants.

A couple of months ago, Arjun Kapoor shared a link of an article written by his sister Anshula Kapoor. It is about their late mother, producer Mona Shourie Kapoor. Remembering their mom, Arjun Kapoor said, "I'm sorry it doesn't get easier... To able to transcribe your feelings thoughts and emotions is something I wish I could do as vividly and honestly as you but I'm unable to... just know that I feel the same way u do but perhaps am unable to say it or express it the way you do... Always by your side...Love you to infinity & beyond."

In her article published on theestablished.com, Anshula Kapoor wrote, "Mom passed away in March 2012. I was still studying and was yet to graduate, and Bhai's debut film Ishqzaade hadn't even released yet. His future held uncertainties, but that never stopped him from shouldering my responsibility-both financially and emotionally-without complaint."

Mona Shourie Kapoor was the first wife of producer Boney Kapoor. The duo share two children - Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. Mona Shourie died in March 2012 after her battle with cancer. Anshula Kapoor talks about body positivity through her social media posts.