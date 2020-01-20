Arjun Kapoor's 'Same To Same' Pic With Mom Mona Shourie Will Tug At Your Heartstrings

Arjun Kapoor Instagrammed this photo (courtesy arjunkapoor )

Highlights Arjun shared a throwback photo of his mom

The actor re-shared the photo Instagrammed by a fan-club

"Same to same," Arjun captioned the photo

Arjun Kapoor, who often tugs at our heartstrings with emotional posts dedicated to his mother Mona Shourie, did just that again on Monday. Arjun Kapoor, who lost his mother in 2012, spotted a collage of himself and his mom Mona Shourie on a fan-page and had to had to re-share it with a heart-warming caption: "Same to same," wrote Arjun for the black and white photo. The comments section in Arjun Kapoor's post was flooded with responses by Arjun's Gunday co-star Ranveer Singh, sister Anshula Kapoor and actor Siddhant Chaturvedi among others. The post must have made Anshula quite a bit nostalgic, who responded with the heart emojis in the comments section.

In November last year, Arjun Kapoor made us cry with a hand-written letter he found, which he had written to his mom when 12 years old. Arjun accompanied his post with a lengthy caption, an excerpt from which read: "I miss her love, I'm vulnerable every morning without it. I didn't have a choice but to accept that I wouldn't have her Love anymore... on most days it feels unfair and it bothers me, it consumes me I feel lost and helpless... I'm just writing this as a son and nothing more."

On Children's Day, Arjun Kapoor shared a cheerful post for parents Boney Kapoor and Mona Shourie: "So it's Children's Day today and I thought I must thank my parents for allowing me to have this amazing life growing up as a child... Despite all their ups and downs, I was always treated with love, respect and care... They let me become my own person and be what I am today."

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor has Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar in the line-up, in which he reunites with Parineeti Chopra.