Arjun Kapoor's 'Same To Same' Pic With Mom Mona Shourie Will Tug At Your Heartstrings

Arjun Kapoor, who often tugs at our heartstrings with emotional posts dedicated to his mother Mona Shourie, did just that again on Monday. Arjun Kapoor, who lost his mother in 2012, spotted a collage of himself and his mom Mona Shourie on a fan-page and had to had to re-share it with a heart-warming caption: "Same to same," wrote Arjun for the black and white photo. The comments section in Arjun Kapoor's post was flooded with responses by Arjun's Gunday co-star Ranveer Singh, sister Anshula Kapoor and actor Siddhant Chaturvedi among others. The post must have made Anshula quite a bit nostalgic, who responded with the heart emojis in the comments section.
In November last year, Arjun Kapoor made us cry with a hand-written letter he found, which he had written to his mom when 12 years old. Arjun accompanied his post with a lengthy caption, an excerpt from which read: "I miss her love, I'm vulnerable every morning without it. I didn't have a choice but to accept that I wouldn't have her Love anymore... on most days it feels unfair and it bothers me, it consumes me I feel lost and helpless... I'm just writing this as a son and nothing more."
Found this handwritten poem of mine pardon the handwriting though... I wrote this for Mom when I was 12 years old. It's maybe my most purest moment as a child where I felt loved & wanted to thank her for the love she gave me. I miss her love, I'm vulnerable every morning without it. I didn't have a choice but to accept that I wouldn't have her Love anymore... on most days it feels unfair & it bothers me, it consumes me I feel lost & helpless.... I'm just writing this as a son & nothing more. I wish I could hear her call me Beta one more time... I miss her all the Fucking time & it makes everything seem irrelevant more often than not... I broke 8 years back... now I wake up trying to fix myself every morning smile at life but honestly that vacuum shall never cease to exist. I don't know why I'm venting but I guess life takes a toll on us because we are human & I confess I am no hero, I am no different it takes a toll on me too... Miss you Mom hope ur happy wherever you are... Love You the mostest...
On Children's Day, Arjun Kapoor shared a cheerful post for parents Boney Kapoor and Mona Shourie: "So it's Children's Day today and I thought I must thank my parents for allowing me to have this amazing life growing up as a child... Despite all their ups and downs, I was always treated with love, respect and care... They let me become my own person and be what I am today."
So it's children's day today & I thought I must thank my parents for allowing me to have this amazing life growing up as a child...despite all their ups & downs I was always treated with love respect & care...they let me become my own person & be what I am today... also belated Happy birthday Dad. May ur love for matching tracksuits long continue... Love you... have an amazing year and stay the way you are...miss your smile Mom nowadays more than ever...hope u happy wherever you are...
On the work front, Arjun Kapoor has Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar in the line-up, in which he reunites with Parineeti Chopra.