Arjun Kapoor Shares His Old Handwritten Letter To Mom Mona Shourie. It's OK To Cry

Arjun Kapoor took a trip down memory lane and shared a picture of an old letter written by him to his late mom Mona Shourie, which will melt your heart. The actor had written the letter when he was 12 years old. Arjun accompanied his post with a really emotional note, in which he stated how he is "vulnerable" without his mother's love every morning and that he wishes to hear her call him "Beta" one more time. Starting the note, Arjun wrote: "Found this handwritten poem of mine pardon the handwriting though... I wrote this for Mom when I was 12 years old. It's maybe my most purest moment as a child where I felt loved and wanted to thank her for the love she gave me."

"I miss her love, I'm vulnerable every morning without it. I didn't have a choice but to accept that I wouldn't have her Love anymore... on most days it feels unfair & it bothers me, it consumes me I feel lost & helpless.... I'm just writing this as a son and nothing more," wrote Arjun.

"I wish I could hear her call me Beta one more time... I miss her all the time and it makes everything seem irrelevant more often than not... I broke 8 years back... now I wake up trying to fix myself every morning smile at life but honestly that vacuum shall never cease to exist. I don't know why I'm venting but I guess life takes a toll on us because we are human and I confess I am no hero, I am no different it takes a toll on me too... Miss you, Mom. Hope you're happy wherever you are... Love you the mostest," read Arjun's full post.

To save you the time, here's what young Arjun wrote in that letter: "Mother, what is a mother? Some say it is the second form of god. I say it is a friend, a brother and sometimes your father. My mother is more precious than gold, more soft than a petal of a flower, more enthusiastic than a teenager, more lovable than myself. Oh mother, don't ever get upset as your tears are like fresh droplets of water but your smile is like Rs 1,00,00,000 and much more. Your son, Arjun Kapoor (Keep smiling)."

Reacting to his post, a lot of celebrities such as Ranveer Singh, Nawab Shah and Kriti Sanon dropped comments. In his comment, Nawab Shah revealed that he "lost his mom a few days back" and he can feel Arjun Kapoor's loss. "I lost my mom a few days back! I know how you feel brother. This loss is going to be a part of us forever and our mothers are going to be with us forever! Lots of love to you and peace to the resting soul," he wrote in the comments section.

Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor are Boney Kapoor's children with his first wife Mona Shourie. The actor lost his mother at the age of 26 in 2012.

