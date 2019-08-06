Arjun Kapoor Trolls Shraddha Kapoor For Saaho Pic (Katrina Kaif Isn't His Only Target)

Shraddha Kapoor Instagrammed this photo (courtesy shraddhakapoor)

Of ho, Arjun Kapoor... One thing that the world is certain about Arjun Kapoor is that he loves to troll people, especially his friends and family. Arjun Kapoor, who often takes the liberty of posting ROFL comments on Katrina Kaif's glammed-up photos, did something similar to his onscreen Half Girlfriend. Shraddha Kapoor, who co-stars with Prabhas in upcoming thriller Saaho, shared stunning glimpses from the recently released song Enni Soni. One of the photos is a dramatic shot of Shraddha posing amidst snow-capped mountains and red hued smoke effects, which she shared with styling details. But Arjun, like always, had an alternate caption suggestion and wrote: "That's a hectic sneeze reaction." Shraddha and Arjun co-starred in 2017 film Half-Girlfriend.

So mean, Arjun Kapoor.

Take a look at Shraddha's post and Arjun's comment below.

It wasn't too long ago when Arjun Kapoor realised it would be too mean to troll Katrina on her birthday and attempted damage control, all in good humour of course and wrote: "Ok on your birthday I shall be nice Katrina... have a super birthday. You are a mad, kind, goofy soul and I love you because of your nonsense, not despite it." Earlier, he trolled Katrina with comments such as: "Watch where you going girl! Hope you didn't walk into the pillar while posing."

The cast of Saaho also includes names such as Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Chunky Panday. Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho marks Shraddha Kapoor Telugu debut while it is also Prabhas' first Hindi film. Saaho will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on August 30 this year.

