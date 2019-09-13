Arjun Kapoor Trolls Katrina Kaif Yet Again, But This Time With A Disclaimer

Katrina Kaif shared this photo (courtesy katrinakaif)

Arjun Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are frenemies, you know and the credit for the 'enmity' bit goes completely to Arjun. Every so often, Katrina Kaif will post a picture on Instagram and Arjun Kapoor will troll her. Something similar happened this Friday. Katrina Instagrammed a close-up shot of hers with the coffee mug icon as the caption and Arjun had to butt in: "The emoji has nothing to do with the picture, Katrina... is that a clue for Karan to join you for Koffee on Takht?" he commented. The 36-year-old actress, who doesn't usually respond when Arjun is busy teasing her, helped Arjun understand her intention behind the caption: "This is the body language when one drinks coffee."

Arjun Kapoor, scared that Katrina may lash out at him later for incessantly trolling her, posted a disclaimer soon after. LOL, Arjun Kapoor. So much for trolling. "BTW, just joking Katrina. Don't be firing me later... loving the vibe though," he commented.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif's post and her Instagram exchange with Arjun Kapoor here:

Earlier, Arjun had even spammed Katrina's feed during her birthday vacation before realising it would be too mean to troll Katrina on her birthday and attempted damage control: "Ok, on your birthday I shall be nice Katrina... have a super birthday. You are a mad, kind, goofy soul and I love you because of your nonsense, not despite it." Arjun Kapoor once jokingly formed the 'I Hate Katrina Kaif' club with Varun Dhawan but that got dismantled years later as they all became friends.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor has movies such as Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Panipat in his line-up. Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Sooryavanshi, co-starring Akshay Kumar.

