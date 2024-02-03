Arjun Kapoor Remembers Mom Mona Kapoor: 'Happy Birthday To Our Everything'

Arjun Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: ArjunKapoor)

Arjun Kapoor shared a heartmelting post on his mother Mona Kapoor's 60th birth anniversary. FYI, Arjun Kapoor's mother died of cancer. If she were alive, she would have celebrated her 60th birthday today. Arjun Kapoor shared a beautiful picture of his mother from her young days. In the picture, she can be seen playing a tanpura. Arjun Kapoor wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday to our everything. She would have been sweet 60 today and would have been rocking smiling and spreading happiness all around...Love u Maa till we meet again like u always say Rab Rakha." Arjun's uncle Sanjay Kapoor, aunt Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Take a look:

Arjun Kapoor often shares anecdotes of his mother on social media post. Last year on Mona Kapoor's birth anniversary, Arjun Kapoor shared an image of a letter that he wrote to his mother 25 years ago. Along with an image of the letter, Arjun Kapoor wrote a note. He wrote, "I'm running out of pictures now Maa. I've run out of words also so just putting up something again that sums the child inside me up. Maybe I've run out of energy & strength also but today is your birthday and it's the best day of the year for me. That's why I promise you I will never give up. I promise you I will find new energy & strength & I promise you I will make you proud wherever you are... Love you feels rather empty without your smile ya... Happy Birthday to my everything." Take a look:

Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor are Mona Shourie and filmmaker Boney Kapoor's children. Mona Shourie Kapoor died in 2012 after a prolonged battle with cancer.